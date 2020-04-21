Flies Repellent Industry: Global Market To Attain The Value Of High CAGR in End of 2018 – 2026

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

This report on the global flies repellent market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the global flies repellent market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Flies Repellent Market: Trends and Opportunities

Across the world, it is expected that there will an increasing demand for a special type of clothing that are repellent-treated and repels flies and other insects. For example, ExOfficio LLC., based in the U.S. has developed “Bugsaway” brand of clothing that repel flies, mosquitoes, ticks, ants, chiggers, midgets, and other insects. The company in collaboration with Insect Shield, LLC has developed apparel with odorless and invisible insect protection. The active ingredient used by the company is Permethrin. Insect Shield, LLC uses knockdown or KD testing for testing clothes treated with active ingredient Permethrin. KD testing is recognized by Word Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USFDA). Permethrin treated clothing are also approved by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).Demand for Permethrin treated clothing is expected to create a good opportunity for flies repellent manufacturers across the globe

There is rising demand for flies repellent products across the world due to increasing public awareness about diseases caused by flies such as loa loa filariasis, onchocerciasis, sleeping sickness, and leishmaniasis. Consumers prefer fly repellents made of natural active ingredients compared to fly repellents made from synthetic active ingredients such as DEET and IR3535. Natural flies repellent are non-flammable, as opposed to flammable fly repellent made from DEET.

Global Flies Repellent Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global flies repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product, ingredients, and distribution channel. In terms of product, flies repellent can be classified into sprays/aerosol, cream & oil, and others. Based on ingredients, the market is classified into natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. The natural active ingredients sub-segment can be classified into oil of lemon eucalyptus, citronella oil, and Pyrethrin. The synthetic active ingredients sub-segment can be classified into DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and Permethrin. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline sub-segment can be further classified into organized retail and unorganized retail.

The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for flies repellent products and prevailing and future trends in the global flies repellent market. We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of flies repellent products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. The regional flies repellent market size is further broken down into country level markets in the following countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Brazil, and Argentina.

Global Flies Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global flies repellent market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global flies repellent industry.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global flies repellent market including S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., New Avon LLC., Coghlan’s Ltd., ExOfficio LLC., Homs LLC., PIC Corporation, and 3M among others.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the flies repellent market.

The global flies repellent market is segmented as below:

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Product

Sprays/Aerosol

Cream & Oil

Others

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Ingredient

Natural Ingredients Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus Citronella Oil Pyrethrin

Synthetic Ingredients DEET Picaridin IR3535 Permethrin



Global Flies Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Organized Retail Unorganized Retail



Global Flies Repellent Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Thailand Australia Pakistan Myanmar Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Nigeria Ethiopia Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



