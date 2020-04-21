Fluoropolymer Films Market exhibiting a value CAGR of 6.8% between 2016 and 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global fluoropolymer films market in its latest report titled ‘Fluoropolymer Films Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global fluoropolymer films market is expected to be positive, with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2016–2026). Industrial & equipment is expected to remain the key end-use segment, accounting for over one-fourth of the total share in the global market throughout the forecast period. Global sales of fluoropolymer films was pegged at US$ 1,398.0 Mn at the end of 2016 while APEJ accounted for a value share of 30.1% in the global fluoropolymer films market at the end of the same year. The APEJ market is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period. The different methods of construction in Europe in comparison with the U.S. and other regions of the world influence the regionally differing demand for FEP in a significant way.

The global fluoropolymer films market is greatly influenced by the building and construction, industrial & equipment and electrical & electronics sectors. Industrial & equipment is a large end-use segment for fluoropolymer films, accounting for a significant market share in terms of volume as well as value. The utilization of fluoropolymer films in solar PV modules is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the electrical & electronics industry is expected to influence the fluoropolymer films market positively, creating strong revenue opportunities for fluoropolymer films in developed as well as developing countries. Establishing long-term supply contracts with direct end-users can provide stability as well as growth opportunities for manufacturers in terms of revenue generation.

However, the global fluoropolymer films market is expected to face some challenges. High price and relatively more complex manufacturing process are some of the factors that may impact the growth of the fluoropolymer films market.

Fluoropolymer Films Market: Segmentation analysis

The fluoropolymer films market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into PTFE, FEP, PFA, PVF, PVDF, ETFE and others. On the basis of end-use, the fluoropolymer films market has been segmented into automotive & aerospace, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial & equipment, packaging, and others.

Among the end use segments, the industrial & equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of value throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 302.3 Mn between 2016 and 2026

The electrical & electronics end use segment is anticipated to witness significant demand in terms of value over the forecast period. The segment is expected to represent a value of US$ 578.1 Mn by 2026 end

Fluoropolymer Films Market: Regional Market Projections

APEJ is pegged to be the leading market for fluoropolymer films and the region accounted for an estimated revenue share of 30.1% at the end of 2016. China is expected to hold a large revenue share in terms of value and volume in the Asia Pacific fluoropolymer films market through 2026, exhibiting a value CAGR of 6.8% between 2016 and 2026. North America is expected to remain a prominent market for fluoropolymer films, increasing at a value CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Fluoropolymer Films Market: Competition Analysis

The report highlights some of the key companies operating in the global fluoropolymer films market, which include The Chemours Company, Arkema Group, Solvay sa., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Saint Gobain S.A., Polyflon Technology Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. Key market players are focussing on developing novel products and production technologies and decreasing the overall processing cost.