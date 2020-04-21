Genotyping market to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% by 2024

The genotyping Market Report examines the competitive scenario and gives all major players market share based on production capacity, sales, revenues, geographical presence and other important factors. The report includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years

The global genotyping market accounted to USD 7.58 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.22% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major players operating in genotyping market:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bioline

Qiagen

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche

General Electric Company

Sequenom

FLUIDIGM

BiogeniQ

Envigo

Helix

LGC Limited

Genotypic Technology

Eurofins Genomics

Biofortuna

Agena Bioscience

BioTechniques

Precision Biomarker Resources

TrimGen Corporation

23andMe

Xcelris Genomic

Integrated DNA Technologies

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, hemophilia, thalassemia and turner syndrome

Early diagnosis and rapid sequencing helps professionals for the treatment

Technological developments in DNA sequencing

Deteriorating prices of DNA sequencing

Rising significance of SNP genotyping

Increasing demand for genome analysis in animal and plant livestock

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into

microarray

capillary electrophoresis

sequencing

PCR and Maldi-tof

On the basis of application the market is segmented into

pharmacogenomics

diagnostic research

animal genetics

agricultural biotechnology.

By end user the market is segmented into

pharmaceutical

biopharmaceutical companies

diagnostic & research laboratories

academic institutions

On the basis of geography, genotyping market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The genotyping market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genotyping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

