Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Expected to Reach $91,185 million by 2025

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $4,515 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $91,185 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the GPU segment dominated the global artificial intelligence chip market in the design chip type, in terms of revenue. Growing demand for edge based AI chips in automotive sector is expected to drive growth in the AI chip market. Furthermore, based on application, machine learning led the global market in 2017, followed by natural language processing (NLP). By technology, the system-on-chip segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the BFSI segment dominates the overall AI chip market, in terms of industry vertical. The artificial intelligence chip market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall market in Europe. However, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market. The current business scenario has been witnessing an increase in the demand for an artificial intelligence chip, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry have been adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings

The growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market is driven by increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, development of smart cities restrains the market growth.

Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market holds a high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario witnessed an increase in the demand for AI chips, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry adopt various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

The factors such as increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing majorly drive the growth of the global market. Despite such advantages, lack of skilled workforce impedes the market growth. In the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in 2017 followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others are the key market players that occupy a significant revenue share in the artificial intelligence chip market.

