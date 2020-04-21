Global Automotive Simulation Market 2019 Analysis By Top Companies like Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc

The forecast length is anticipated to be very sturdy for the Automotive Simulation marketplace and the enterprise as well. This report gives a comprehension on all the most recent improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions by the few key players and brands of the Automotive Simulation advertise. It contains the outline of market definition, orders, and market patterns of the business and Automotive Simulation showcase.

The record also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2017, the base 12 months 2018 and the forecast for the years 2019-2026. The organization profiles of all the important players in North usa, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and different areas like South usa, and the middle East & Africa are studied with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five Forces tool.

Global Automotive Simulation Market By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Software, Services), End Market (OEM, Automotive Component Manufacturers, Regulatory Bodies), Application (Prototyping, Testing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Simulation Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the automotive simulation market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc., SimScale, and The AnyLogic Company.

Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.37 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant R&D activities undergoing in the market, with the usage of cloud computing for automotive simulation expected to be a factor for driving the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive simulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive simulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Automotive simulation can be defined as the virtual reconstruction in a virtual environment of real automobile vehicles. It is a software-based technology that is used for cloning the external factors and predicts how a vehicle would interact with those factors. It is also used to teach the beginners to learn the basics of the vehicles and driving.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Reasons to Purchase this Report

· Current and future of Global Automotive Simulation Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

· The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

· Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

· The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

· The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

Market Drivers:

Innovative and constant technological advancements in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Constant R&D activities undergoing in the market along with the usage of cloud computing is also expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Constraints and complications related to real-time control in simulation activities is also expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of set standards and regulations is expected to pose as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Simulation Market

By Deployment On-Premises Cloud

By Component Software Services

By End Market Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Automotive Component Manufacturers Regulatory Bodies

By Application Prototyping Testing

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Siemens AG announced the investment of USD 5 million into American Center for Mobility that includes hardware, software and support for the Willow Run autonomous testing /simulation track.

In March 2018, ANSYS Inc. announced that they had reached an agreement to acquire OPTIS, which is expected to expand the technological capabilities of simulation processes and activities for ANSYS Inc.

