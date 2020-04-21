Global Battery Binders Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Targray, Zeon, JSR Corporation Solvay More

The binder is a crucial component of batteries, particularly in LIBs where energy density is a major issue. The role of binder is to project the electrode material against the electrolyte, while allowing for ion migration through the binder. Therefore, huge efforts have been made to improve the performance of binders for nanosized active electrode materials such as silicon or tin alloy nanoparticles.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1662360

This report studies the global Battery Binders market status and forecast, categorizes the global Battery Binders market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Targray

Zeon

JSR Corporation

Solvay

APV Engineered Coatings

Dow Chemical

Kuraray

Toyo Color Co., Ltd

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anode Binder

Cathode Binder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Others

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1662360

Table of Contents

Global Battery Binders Market Research Report 2018

1 Battery Binders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Battery Binders

1.2 Battery Binders Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Battery Binders Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Battery Binders Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Anode Binder

1.2.3 Cathode Binder

1.3 Global Battery Binders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Battery Binders Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Power Battery

1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.4 Digital Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Battery Binders Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Battery Binders Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Battery Binders (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Battery Binders Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Battery Binders Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Battery Binders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Battery Binders Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Battery Binders Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Battery Binders Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Battery Binders Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Battery Binders Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Battery Binders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Battery Binders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Battery Binders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Battery Binders Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-battery-binders-market-research-report-2019/1662360

3 Global Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Battery Binders Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Battery Binders Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Battery Binders Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Battery Binders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Battery Binders Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Battery Binders Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Battery Binders Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

…..