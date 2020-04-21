Global Binders For Batteries Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Targray, Zeon, JSR Corporation, Solvay More
The binder is a crucial component of batteries, particularly in LIBs where energy density is a major issue. The role of binder is to project the electrode material against the electrolyte, while allowing for ion migration through the binder. Therefore, huge efforts have been made to improve the performance of binders for nanosized active electrode materials such as silicon or tin alloy nanoparticles.
This report studies the global Binders for Batteries market status and forecast, categorizes the global Binders for Batteries market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Targray
Zeon
JSR Corporation
Solvay
APV Engineered Coatings
Dow Chemical
Kuraray
Toyo Color Co., Ltd
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Anode Binder
Cathode Binder
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Digital Battery
Others
Table of Contents
Global Binders for Batteries Market Research Report 2018
1 Binders for Batteries Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Binders for Batteries
1.2 Binders for Batteries Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Binders for Batteries Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Anode Binder
1.2.3 Cathode Binder
1.3 Global Binders for Batteries Segment by Application
1.3.1 Binders for Batteries Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Power Battery
1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery
1.3.4 Digital Battery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Binders for Batteries Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Binders for Batteries Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Binders for Batteries (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Binders for Batteries Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Binders for Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Binders for Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Binders for Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Binders for Batteries Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Binders for Batteries Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Binders for Batteries Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Binders for Batteries Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
…