Global Binders For Batteries Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Targray, Zeon, JSR Corporation, Solvay More

The binder is a crucial component of batteries, particularly in LIBs where energy density is a major issue. The role of binder is to project the electrode material against the electrolyte, while allowing for ion migration through the binder. Therefore, huge efforts have been made to improve the performance of binders for nanosized active electrode materials such as silicon or tin alloy nanoparticles.

This report studies the global Binders for Batteries market status and forecast, categorizes the global Binders for Batteries market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Targray

Zeon

JSR Corporation

Solvay

APV Engineered Coatings

Dow Chemical

Kuraray

Toyo Color Co., Ltd

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anode Binder

Cathode Binder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Others

Table of Contents

Global Binders for Batteries Market Research Report 2018

1 Binders for Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Binders for Batteries

1.2 Binders for Batteries Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Binders for Batteries Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Anode Binder

1.2.3 Cathode Binder

1.3 Global Binders for Batteries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Binders for Batteries Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Power Battery

1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.4 Digital Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Binders for Batteries Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Binders for Batteries Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Binders for Batteries (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Binders for Batteries Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Binders for Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Binders for Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Binders for Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Binders for Batteries Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Binders for Batteries Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Binders for Batteries Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Binders for Batteries Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Binders for Batteries Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Binders for Batteries Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Binders for Batteries Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Binders for Batteries Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

…