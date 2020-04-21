Global Butene Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Evonik, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical And More
This report studies the global Butene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Butene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Evonik
Shell
ExxonMobil
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Praxair
Mitsui Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
Tonen Chemical
Idemitsu Kosan
Sabic
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
1-Butene
2-Butene
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Butadiene
Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)
Butyl Rubber
Other
Table of Contents
Global Butene Market Research Report 2018
1 Butene Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butene
1.2 Butene Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Butene Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Butene Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 1-Butene
1.2.3 2-Butene
1.3 Global Butene Segment by Application
1.3.1 Butene Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Butadiene
1.3.3 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)
1.3.4 Butyl Rubber
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Butene Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Butene Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Butene (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Butene Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Butene Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Butene Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Butene Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Butene Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Butene Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Butene Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Butene Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Butene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Butene Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Butene Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Butene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Butene Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Butene Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Butene Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Butene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Butene Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Butene Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Butene Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
….