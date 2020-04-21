Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market Growth 2019-2024

Conditioning polymers help hair and skin look and feel better by improving the physical condition of these surfaces. Hair conditioners are intended primarily to make wet hair easier to detangle and comb and to make dry hair smoother, shinier, and more manageable. Skin conditioners primarily moisturize, while providing protection from the drying effects of the sun, wind, and contact with harsh detergents.

The common cationic polymers used as conditioners in hair and skin care applications are based on guar gum, cellulose, proteins, polypetides, chitosan, lanolin, starches, sugars and amino silicones. However, most of products are based on cellulose quaternary ammonium salts. Also, guar gum polymer derivates are playing an increasingly important role on the market, especially in the past decade. In 2017, Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers is estimated to take 34.82% of the market while share of Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers is estimated to be 55.26%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cationic Conditioning Polymers market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 450 million by 2024, from USD 310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cationic Conditioning Polymers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cationic Conditioning Polymers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cationic Conditioning Polymers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers

Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Skin Care

Hair Conditioners/Shampoos

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Inolex

BASF

Evonik

Solvay

Lubrizol

AkzoNobel

Dow

Ashland

Kao

KCI

Clariant

Stepan Company

TINCI

Guangzhou DX Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cationic Conditioning Polymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cationic Conditioning Polymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cationic Conditioning Polymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cationic Conditioning Polymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cationic Conditioning Polymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

