Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players INOVYN, Altair Chimica, INEOS Chlor, Caffaro Industrie And More

Chlorinated paraffin is produced by synthesis of chlorine gas unbranched paraffin fractions at temperature range of about 80?100?C. Chlorinated paraffins are used as secondary plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and are expected to partially replace primary plasticizers such as phthalates and phosphate esters in the near future. Chlorinated paraffin offers advantages such as flame retardancy and low-temperature strength as well as increases the flexibility of the materials.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1662583

Chlorinated paraffin is added to PVC, to improve its flame retardancy while maintaining the low temperature properties such as strength of plastic. Augment in the global PVC industry is expected to boost chlorinated paraffin market growth in the near future. In addition, technological advances coupled with escalating demand for products with PVC content such as sheets, tubes, pipes, wires, and cables across the globe, is expected to drive the demand for chlorinated paraffin during the forecast period.

This report studies the global Chlorinated Paraffin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorinated Paraffin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

INOVYN

Altair Chimica

INEOS Chlor

Caffaro Industrie

Quimica del Cinca

LEUNA-Tenside

Dover Chemical Corporation

Handy Chemical

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Short-chain

Mid-chain

Long-chain

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Lubricating Additives

Plastics

Rubber

Paints

Metal Working Fluids

Adhesives

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1662583

Table of Contents

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Research Report 2019

1 Chlorinated Paraffin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chlorinated Paraffin

1.2 Chlorinated Paraffin Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2014-2025)

1.2.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2018

1.2.3 Short-chain

1.2.3 Mid-chain

Long-chain

1.3 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chlorinated Paraffin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Lubricating Additives

1.3.3 Plastics

1.3.4 Rubber

1.3.5 Paints

1.3.6 Metal Working Fluids

1.3.7 Adhesives

1.4 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market by Region (2014-2025)

1.4.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2014-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Chlorinated Paraffin (2014-2025)

1.5.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Revenue Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.1.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Production and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chlorinated Paraffin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Chlorinated Paraffin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chlorinated Paraffin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chlorinated Paraffin Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-chlorinated-paraffin-market-research-report-2019/1662583

3 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

3.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Production and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 North America Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 Europe Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 China Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.8 Japan Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.9 Southeast Asia Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.10 India Chlorinated Paraffin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Consumption by Region (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.4 China Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.6 Southeast Asia Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.7 India Chlorinated Paraffin Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

…