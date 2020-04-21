Global Copper Alloys Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Golden Dragon, Wieland More

Copper alloys are important netting materials in aquaculture. Various other materials including nylon, polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, plastic-coated welded wire, rubber, patented twine products, and galvanized steel are also used for netting in aquaculture fish enclosures around the world.

This report studies the global Copper Alloys market status and forecast, categorizes the global Copper Alloys market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

Golden Dragon

Wieland

KME Group

Jintian Group

IUSA

Mueller

Poongsan

TNMG

MKM

Mitsubishi Materials

Hailiang Group

Luvata

CHALCO

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xinke

Marmon

Xingye Copper

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Diehl Group

CNMC

HALCOR Group

Olin Brass

IBC Advanced Alloy

ChangChun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Dowa Metaltech

Nan Ya Plastics

Sun Cable

Wolverine Tube

Chunlei Copper

Valjaonica bakra Sevojno

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

Other

Table of Contents

Global Copper Alloys Market Research Report 2019

1 Copper Alloys Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Copper Alloys

1.2 Copper Alloys Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Copper Alloys Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2014-2025)

1.2.2 Global Copper Alloys Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2018

1.2.3 Rods & Wires

1.2.3 Plates & Strips

1.2.5 Tubes

Other

1.3 Global Copper Alloys Segment by Application

1.3.1 Copper Alloys Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Transportation Industry

1.3.4 Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

1.3.5 Architecture and Art

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Copper Alloys Market by Region (2014-2025)

1.4.1 Global Copper Alloys Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2014-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Copper Alloys (2014-2025)

1.5.1 Global Copper Alloys Revenue Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Copper Alloys Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

2 Global Copper Alloys Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Copper Alloys Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.1.1 Global Copper Alloys Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Copper Alloys Production and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Copper Alloys Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Copper Alloys Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Copper Alloys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Copper Alloys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Copper Alloys Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Copper Alloys Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

3.1 Global Copper Alloys Capacity and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.2 Global Copper Alloys Production and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Copper Alloys Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 North America Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 Europe Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 China Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.8 Japan Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.9 Southeast Asia Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.10 India Copper Alloys Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Copper Alloys Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Copper Alloys Consumption by Region (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.4 China Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.6 Southeast Asia Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

4.7 India Copper Alloys Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

….