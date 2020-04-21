Global D-Tagatose Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Nunaturals, Damhert Nutrition, ChromaDex More
D-Tagatose, a rare natural hexoketose, is an isomer of d-galactose. D-Tagatose occurs naturally in Sterculia setigera gum, and it is also found in small quantities in various foods such as sterilized and powdered cow’s milk, hot cocoa, and a variety of cheeses, yogurts, and other dairy products. It can be synthesized from D-galactose by isomerization under alkaline conditions in the presence of calcium.
D-Tagatose have numerous health benefits, including promotion of weight loss, no glycemic effect, anti-plaque, non-cariogenic, anti-halitosis, prebiotic, and anti-biofilm properties, organ transplants, enhancement of flavor, improvement of pregnancy and fetal development, treatment of obesity, and reduction in symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes, hyperglycemia, anemia, and hemophilia.
Tagatose is primarily used as a food additive and is used as the sweetener, texturizer, stabilizer, humectant, and formulation aid. Tagatose is found naturally in milk and certain fruits, however, for large scale production, tagatose is produced through the enzymatic process from lactose which is disaccharide sugar found in milk. The functional sweetener market has few buyers and sellers, thereby companies are focusing on cost optimization in order to increase productivity.
This report studies the global D-Tagatose market status and forecast, categorizes the global D-Tagatose market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Nunaturals
Damhert Nutrition
ChromaDex
CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.
Alfa Aesar
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
99%
99.9%
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food and Beverages
Dietary Supplements Pharmaceuticals
Others
