Global Dermatology Devices Market Insights 2024 by Top Key Players: Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Global Dermatology Devices Market accounted to USD 8.15 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This report provides in depth study of “Dermatology Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dermatology Therapeutics Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Competitive Analysis:

The dermatology devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of angiography devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics and PhotoMedex, Inc. among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures

Increasing incidence of skin disorders

Government Initiatives to better healthcare

Growing healthcare expenditure

Market Segmentations:

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

Diagnostic Device Imaging Device Dermatoscope Microscope



Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Dermatology Devices market in each application and can be divided into:

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Acne, Psoriasis

Skin Rejuvenation

Warts

Global Dermatology Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

