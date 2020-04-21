Global Dry Mortar Market up to 2024 added by Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dry Mortar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Dry Mortar Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory.

Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and Production has been reported due to the use of these products.

From the historical experience of developed countries in Europe and America, the dry mortar is mainstream and trend of ready-mixed mortar market. In Europe, dry mortar occupies more than 90% of all the mortar products.

Currently, the global dry mortar market is gradually shifting to Asia, especially China market is a top priority. Demand for building mortar should be 350-600 million tons and the production of dry mortar is only 6% of the demand. It still has room for dry mortar products to substitute the other construction mortar products. But the most challenge for China dry mortar market is the high production capacity and low utilization. With the investment growth of real estate slow down, the growth of dry mortar will keep a decreasing trend in future.

Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The production market share of Weber is about 4.26% in 2017, which is the No.1 of the global Dry mortar industry. The other competitors include, PAREX (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Yuchuan Group (CN), BBMG Mortar (CN), Sichuan Gaoyu Building (CN), Guangzhou Ying Jian (CN), etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of dry mortar industry depends on the growth of real estate market.

The worldwide market for Dry Mortar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 34700 million US$ in 2024, from 28100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Dry Mortar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor Screeds

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dry Mortar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dry Mortar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dry Mortar in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dry Mortar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dry Mortar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dry Mortar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dry Mortar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

