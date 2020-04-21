Global Flavoured Milk Market Analysis 2019 Followed By Top Competitors like Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

The forecast length is anticipated to be very sturdy for the Flavoured Milk marketplace and the enterprise as well. This report gives a comprehension on all the most recent improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions by the few key players and brands of the Flavoured Milk advertise. It contains the outline of market definition, orders, and market patterns of the business and Flavoured Milk showcase.

The record also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2017, the base 12 months 2018 and the forecast for the years 2019-2026. The organization profiles of all the important players in North usa, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and different areas like South usa, and the middle East & Africa are studied with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five Forces tool.

Global flavoured milk market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 34.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Key Market Competitors: Global Flavoured Milk Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the flavoured milk market are Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy ompany Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis International, Dean Foods, Hiland, Umang Daries Pvt. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF MERICA, FrieslandCampina, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Derechos reservados. LALA BRANDED RODUCTS, LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated Milk Producers Inc., MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited.

Global Flavoured Milk Market, By Flavors (Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Coconut, Strawberry, Coffee, Hazelnut, Others), Packaging (Paper-based Packaging, Plastic Packaging, Glass Packaging, Metal Packaging), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Flavoured Milk Market

Global flavoured milk market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rice protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

· Current and future of Global Flavoured Milk Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

· The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

· Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

· The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

· The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

Market Definition: Global Flavoured Milk Market

Flavoured milk is processed ready to drink milk and is incorporated with flavours such as chocolate, orange, banana, vanilla and others. The flavoured milk is rich in the nutrients and is processed in such a way that can store for the longer period due to the pasteurization process. Flavoured milk is also available in traditional flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mocha and root beer. The flavoured milk is highly demanded by the children in school which meets the nutritional value and also available for the population who are diet concerned in terms of sugar and fats.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Market Drivers:

Demand of the flavoured milk with the enhanced micronutrients

Hectic schedule and disturbed eating pattern of the working population leads the consumption of flavoured packaged milk

Research and development towards the incorporation of nutritional values of flavoured milk growing the market

Market Restraints:

Growing number of vegan population restraining the growth of the flavoured milk market

Development of the carbohydrate milks

Segmentation: Global Flavoured Milk Market

By Flavors

By Packaging

By Distribution Channel

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of flavoured milk in the tetra pack, which is incorporated with the Classic Lassi, Kesar Badam Milk, Mango Lassi and Matka Jhatka Masala Chaas.

In October 2018, ITC Limited announced the expansion of their product portfolio with the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti, which is flavoured pouched milk and curd.

