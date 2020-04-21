Global Flip Flops Market 2024: Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

Researchmoz recently announced study report “Global Flip Flops Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” Along with Top Companies and Mega Trends. The report enrolls exceptionally essential market study and also technical updates.

Flip Flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot.

Scope of the Report:

Americas are dominating the flip flops market, driven by the strong demand from large population and great spending power especially in South America. Asia Pacific is the fast growing regions, benefit by the large population, rapid fast-growing economy and disposable income. In future, the Asia Pacific regions will play more important role in the world. Africa is also an important market.

The worldwide market for Flip Flops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11900 million US$ in 2024, from 8680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flip Flops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

Fat Face

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade New York

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Kappa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA Flip Flops

PVC Flip Flops

Rubber Flip Flops

EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

Others Flip Flops

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women Flip Flops

Men Flip Flops

Girls Flip Flops

Boys Flip Flops

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flip Flops product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flip Flops, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flip Flops in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flip Flops competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flip Flops breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flip Flops market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flip Flops sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

