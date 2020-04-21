Global HD Map Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global HD Map Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 124 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive HD Map Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/558511

Scope of the Report:

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

The global HD Map market is valued at 200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6420 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 78.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HD Map.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the HD Map market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the HD Map market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Here

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-HD-Map-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network

Application

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles

Others

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/558511

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook