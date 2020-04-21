Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Heart Defect Closure Devices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Heart defect closure devices are permanent implants designed to close defects between chambers of the heart or a patent ductus arteriosus. These are self-expandable, self-centering umbrella-like devices. The design and shape of the devices vary, as does their exact mode of deployment. They are implanted in the defect in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, through catheters inserted into either a vein or an artery (transcatheter or percutaneous approach). There are several types of defects, which include atrial septal defect (ASD), persistent patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and left atrial appendage (LAA). Most of these defects are congenital, but can occur after a myocardial infarction or can be the result of a surgical repair of other congenital heart defects.The device consists of two parts (1) a delivery system and (2) a permanent implant. The delivery system helps transport the implant to the site of the defect in the heart. The implant is the part of the device that remains in the heart to block the hole. The implant is a self-expandable double disk made from wire mesh and polyester fabric.

Global Heart Defect Closure Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

St. Jude Medical

Occlutech

W. L. Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corp

SentreHEART

Coherex Medical

Starway

LifeTech

Lepu Medical Technology

MicroPort

Beijing Balance Medical Technology

Mallow medical

Visee Medical Devices

Ya Tai Science & Technology

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

ASD Closure Devices

VSD Closure Devices

PDA Closure Devices

PFO Closure Devices

LAA Closure Devices

By End-User / Application

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)

Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA)

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA)

