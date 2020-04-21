Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size Study Forecasts By Additives Type, By Application, By End Use, and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025.

Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market valued approximately USD 14.56 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for Lubricating oil additives market are the Stringent regulations regarding the permissible amount of carbon emission in the atmosphere and these are expected to remain a key driving factor for global lubricant additives market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Additives Type

Detergents

Anti-wear

Antioxidants

Emulsifiers

Others

By End-Use

Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

By Application

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Process Oil

Industrial Oil

Hydraulics Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemical, and Lubrizol, BASF, Evonik Industries, Chemtura Corporation, Shamrock Shipping & Trading Limited, Infinium International Limited, IOCL, Croda International plc, and Tianhe Chemicals Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Lubricating Oil Additives in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

