Global n-Butanol Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global n-Butanol market is valued at 4840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on n-Butanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall n-Butanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/591139

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

Sasol

Oxochimie

Kyowa Hakko

SABUCO

Perstorp Oxo

Mitsubishi Chemical

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

LG Chem

Elekeiroz

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry

Wanhua

Huachang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng

Luxi Chemical

Lihuayi Group

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Segment by Application

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 n-Butanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of n-Butanol

1.2 n-Butanol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global n-Butanol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Reagent Grade

1.3 n-Butanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 n-Butanol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Butyl Acrylate

1.3.3 Butyl Acetate

1.3.4 Glycol Ethers

1.3.5 Direct Solvent

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global n-Butanol Market by Region

1.4.1 Global n-Butanol Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global n-Butanol Market Size

1.5.1 Global n-Butanol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global n-Butanol Production (2014-2025)

2 Global n-Butanol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global n-Butanol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global n-Butanol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global n-Butanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers n-Butanol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 n-Butanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 n-Butanol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 n-Butanol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global n-Butanol Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global n-Butanol Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global n-Butanol Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America n-Butanol Production

3.4.1 North America n-Butanol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe n-Butanol Production

3.5.1 Europe n-Butanol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China n-Butanol Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China n-Butanol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan n-Butanol Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan n-Butanol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global n-Butanol Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global n-Butanol Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America n-Butanol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe n-Butanol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China n-Butanol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan n-Butanol Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global n-Butanol Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global n-Butanol Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global n-Butanol Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global n-Butanol Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global n-Butanol Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global n-Butanol Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global n-Butanol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in n-Butanol Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Company n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Oxea Group

7.3.1 Oxea Group n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Oxea Group n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eastman Chemical Company

7.4.1 Eastman Chemical Company n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Formosa Plastic Group

7.5.1 Formosa Plastic Group n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Formosa Plastic Group n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sasol

7.6.1 Sasol n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sasol n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Oxochimie

7.7.1 Oxochimie n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Oxochimie n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kyowa Hakko

7.8.1 Kyowa Hakko n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kyowa Hakko n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SABUCO

7.9.1 SABUCO n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SABUCO n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Perstorp Oxo

7.10.1 Perstorp Oxo n-Butanol Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 n-Butanol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Perstorp Oxo n-Butanol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.12 PETRONAS Chemicals Group

7.13 LG Chem

7.14 Elekeiroz

7.15 China Nation Petroleum

7.16 Sinopec Group

7.17 Yankuang Group

7.18 Bohai Chemical Industry

7.19 Wanhua

7.20 Huachang Chemical

7.21 Hualu-Hengsheng

7.22 Luxi Chemical

7.23 Lihuayi Group

7.24 Anqing Shuguang Chemical

8 n-Butanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 n-Butanol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of n-Butanol

8.4 n-Butanol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 n-Butanol Distributors List

9.3 n-Butanol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global n-Butanol Market Forecast

11.1 Global n-Butanol Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global n-Butanol Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global n-Butanol Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global n-Butanol Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global n-Butanol Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America n-Butanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe n-Butanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China n-Butanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan n-Butanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global n-Butanol Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America n-Butanol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe n-Butanol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China n-Butanol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan n-Butanol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global n-Butanol Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global n-Butanol Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/591139

About Us

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,

E182AN, United Kingdom

Call: +44 20 3286 1546