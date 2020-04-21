Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Naphthalene Derivatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Naphthalene Derivatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Naphthalene Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KOPPERS

RUTGERS

CROMOGENIA UNITS

EVONIK

BASF

HUNTSMAN

KING INDUSTRIES

CARBON TECH GROUP

JFE CHEMICAL

CLARIANT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powdery Form

Segment by Application

Construction

Textile

Pesticide

Pharmaceuticals

Oil And Gas

Paint And Paint

The Pulp And Paper

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Naphthalene Derivatives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Naphthalene Derivatives

1.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Powdery Form

1.3 Naphthalene Derivatives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Pesticide

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Oil And Gas

1.3.7 Paint And Paint

1.3.8 The Pulp And Paper

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Naphthalene Derivatives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Naphthalene Derivatives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Production

3.4.1 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Production

3.5.1 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Naphthalene Derivatives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene Derivatives Business

7.1 KOPPERS

7.1.1 KOPPERS Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 KOPPERS Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RUTGERS

7.2.1 RUTGERS Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RUTGERS Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CROMOGENIA UNITS

7.3.1 CROMOGENIA UNITS Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CROMOGENIA UNITS Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EVONIK

7.4.1 EVONIK Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EVONIK Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 HUNTSMAN

7.6.1 HUNTSMAN Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 HUNTSMAN Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 KING INDUSTRIES

7.7.1 KING INDUSTRIES Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 KING INDUSTRIES Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CARBON TECH GROUP

7.8.1 CARBON TECH GROUP Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CARBON TECH GROUP Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JFE CHEMICAL

7.9.1 JFE CHEMICAL Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JFE CHEMICAL Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CLARIANT

7.10.1 CLARIANT Naphthalene Derivatives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CLARIANT Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Naphthalene Derivatives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Naphthalene Derivatives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Naphthalene Derivatives

8.4 Naphthalene Derivatives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Distributors List

9.3 Naphthalene Derivatives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

