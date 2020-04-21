Global Nematicides Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Nematicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nematicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nematicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

BAYER CROPSCIENCE

THE DOW CHEMICAL

E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS

MONSANTO

SYNGENTA

FMC

ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

VALENT USA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fumigant

Carbamate

Organophosphate

Bionematicide

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Nematicides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nematicides

1.2 Nematicides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nematicides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fumigant

1.2.3 Carbamate

1.2.4 Organophosphate

1.2.5 Bionematicide

1.3 Nematicides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nematicides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Global Nematicides Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Nematicides Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Nematicides Market Size

1.5.1 Global Nematicides Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Nematicides Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nematicides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nematicides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nematicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nematicides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nematicides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nematicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nematicides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nematicides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nematicides Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nematicides Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nematicides Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nematicides Production

3.4.1 North America Nematicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Nematicides Production

3.5.1 Europe Nematicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Nematicides Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Nematicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Nematicides Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Nematicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nematicides Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nematicides Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nematicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nematicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Nematicides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Nematicides Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nematicides Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Nematicides Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Nematicides Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Nematicides Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Nematicides Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Nematicides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Nematicides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nematicides Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BAYER CROPSCIENCE

7.2.1 BAYER CROPSCIENCE Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BAYER CROPSCIENCE Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 THE DOW CHEMICAL

7.3.1 THE DOW CHEMICAL Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 THE DOW CHEMICAL Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS

7.4.1 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MONSANTO

7.5.1 MONSANTO Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MONSANTO Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SYNGENTA

7.6.1 SYNGENTA Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SYNGENTA Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FMC

7.7.1 FMC Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FMC Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

7.8.1 ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 VALENT USA

7.9.1 VALENT USA Nematicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nematicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 VALENT USA Nematicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Nematicides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nematicides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nematicides

8.4 Nematicides Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Nematicides Distributors List

9.3 Nematicides Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Nematicides Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nematicides Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Nematicides Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Nematicides Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Nematicides Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Nematicides Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Nematicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Nematicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Nematicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Nematicides Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Nematicides Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Nematicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Nematicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Nematicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Nematicides Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Nematicides Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Nematicides Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

