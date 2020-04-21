Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market – Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025
This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Offline Meal Kit Service market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offline Meal Kit Service market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).— This report studies the global
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Blue Apron
Hello Fresh
Plated
Sun Basket
Chef’d
Green Chef
Purple Carrot
Home Chef
Abel & Cole
Riverford
Gousto
Quitoque
Kochhaus
Marley Spoon
Middagsfrid
Allerhandebox
Chefmarket
Kochzauber
Fresh Fitness Food
Mindful Chef
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ready-to-eat Food
Reprocessed Food
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
User Age (Under 25)
User Age (25-34)
User Age (35-44)
User Age (45-54)
User Age (55-64)
Older
Table of Contents
Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Research Report 2018
1 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offline Meal Kit Service
1.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Ready-to-eat Food
1.2.3 Reprocessed Food
Other
1.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Segment by Application
1.3.1 Offline Meal Kit Service Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)
1.3.3 User Age (25-34)
1.3.4 User Age (35-44)
1.3.5 User Age (45-54)
1.3.6 User Age (55-64)
1.3.7 Older
1.4 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Offline Meal Kit Service (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Offline Meal Kit Service Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
………
7 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Blue Apron
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Blue Apron Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Hello Fresh
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Hello Fresh Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Plated
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Plated Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sun Basket
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sun Basket Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Chef’d
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Chef’d Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Green Chef
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Green Chef Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Purple Carrot
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Purple Carrot Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Home Chef
……Continued
