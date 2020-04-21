Global PET Containers Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players RETAL Industries, Plastipak Holdings, RPC Group, ALPLA Group And More

PET containers are one of the rigid cost-effective packaging solutions for packaging of mineral water, carbonated drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, and other food applications among its counterparts.

The APAC region is the leading contributor to the global PET containers market. The market for PET containers in China and India are expected to forefront the APAC PET containers market growth during the forecast period.

Significant growth in the demand for single-serve beverages is driving the growth for PET containers. PET containers such as bottles are an economical packaging solution for the carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, edible oil, and other personal care & household products.

The global PET Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global PET Containers market status and forecast, categorizes the global PET Containers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

RETAL Industries

Plastipak Holdings

RPC Group

ALPLA Group

C&G Packaging

Graham Packaging

Berry Global Group

Resilux

Adeshwar Containers

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises

Esterform Packaging

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America,Europe,China,Japan,Southeast Asia,India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Rest of Asia-Pacific,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,Saudi Arabia,Turkey,Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Clamshells

Trays

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

