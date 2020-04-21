Global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2024 | Forecast, Trends, Analysis, Business, Growth By Industry Players

Global Point of Care Testing Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the Point of Care Testing industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand, competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the Global Point of Care Testing Market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Global Point of Care Testing Market scenario.

Global Point of Care Testing Market report provides detailed information about the market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restraints, key challenges and industry trends.

Global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2024 from USD 18.6 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the market for Point-Of-Care Testing Market, such as increasing geriatric population, increase in infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV infection, influenza, respiratory infections and others), technological advancements, introduction of home-based point of care devices, and rapid economic development in the emerging economies.

These factors such as increased awareness among the population, ease of use, rapid test, right dosage to the right place, and enhanced patient compliance are also driving the growth for the point-of-care testing market. On the hand, high cost, stringent regulatory framework, product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

The global point-of-care testing market is segmented on the basis of product into prescription mode, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into 13 major segments, which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.In 2017, blood glucose testing kits segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of around 27.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on prescription mode, the global point-of-care testing market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing. The OTC testing is projected to witness higher growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period to reach a value of USD 12.8 billion by 2024.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. In 2017, the direct tender market is expected to dominate the market with a share of 64.0% in the forecast period 2017-2024.

Market Key Drivers: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

POCT has become significant part of patient care at various health care facilities.

Ease of use and rapid test will drive the market in future.

Market Key Points: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is going to dominate the Point-Of-Care Testing market following with Siemens AG and Abbott Laboratories, Inc., along with others such as Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Inc., Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, OPTI Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, and Nova Biomedica.

Home Healthcare market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Blood glucose testing kits is driving the market with highest market share. However, Tumor/Cancer Markers is growing with highest CAGR.

Direct Tenders is dominating the global Point-Of–Care Testing market.

Potential of the report: Global Point of Care Testing (POCT)

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

