Global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Market Growth 2019-2024

Polypropylene (PP) is a versatile thermoplastic material, compatible with many processing techniques and used in many commercial applications.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber. HDPE is commonly recycled, and has the number “2” as its resin identification code.

Global production regions of PP are mainly concentrated in Asia (China, India Others), South America, Europe and USGC (USA, Cuba). In 2016, Asia polypropylene production took about 68.51%, with a global leading position. Polypropylene production in Europe was 9686 K MT, with a share of 15.93%.

Global production regions of HDPE are mainly concentrated in Asia (China, India Others), South America, Europe and USGC (USA). In 2016, Asia HDPE production took about 49.8%, with a global leading position. HDPE production in USGC was about 11000 K MT, with a share of 24.5%.

The main production areas of LLDPE are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas. The Middle East is the largest LLDPE exporter. China is the largest importer of LLDPE. DOW is the largest LLDPE manufacturer in the world, followed by ExxonMobil and SABIC. Sinopec is the biggest LLDPE company in China.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

