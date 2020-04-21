Global Serial Device Server Market Report 2019 Attractiveness, Key Players and CAGR of roughly 3.9%

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Serial Device Server Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Serial Device Server Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.

Scope of the Report:

Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2017.

In the industry, Moxa profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.07%, 13.82% and 6.19% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1077.32 K Unit in 2017, with 40.01% of global sales revenue.

Serial Device Server technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Serial Device Server is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Serial Device Server in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Moxa

Digi International

Advantech

Siemens Industrial Communication

Comtrol Corporation

3onedata

OMEGA

Westermo

Atop Technologies Inc.

Kyland

Perle

EtherWAN Systems

Korenix Technology

Sealevel Systems

ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

Chiyu Technology

Tibbo Technology Inc.

Silex Technology America, Inc.

Sena Technologies

UTEK

Market Segment by Type, covers

1-port Serial Device Server

2-port Serial Device Server

4-port Serial Device Server

8-port Serial Device Server

16-port Serial Device Server

Others (32-port Serial Device Server, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Access Control Systems

Attendance System

POS Systems

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Serial Device Server product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Serial Device Server, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Serial Device Server in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Serial Device Server competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Serial Device Server breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Serial Device Server market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Serial Device Server sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

