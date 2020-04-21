Global Smart Ring Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Ring Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Smart Ring Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The smart ring wearables were the latest addition to smart wearables technology in 2015. The smart rings are gaining popularity though they are overshadowed by smartwatches and smart bands. The application of smart rings is limited considering their compact size. The smart rings are mainly used for notifications, which are channeled from smartphones for calls, messages, and other apps. The smart rings can be used to unlock smartphones and smart door locks. Some of the near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart rings are used for direct payment, which needs no authentication.

The notifications feature of the smart rings accounted for the majority of the market shares during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

The Bluetooth-enabled devices segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Since the notification feature and alerts are only available in Bluetooth-enabled smart rings, the sale volume of such devices will further shoot high. Also, consumers are highly familiar with this technology, which encourages them to purchase Bluetooth-enabled smart rings.

The global Smart Ring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Smart Ring in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

McLear Ltd

Nod Ring

GEAK

Ringly

MOTA

Mycestro

Arcus

Thumb Track

Ring Theory

Jakcom Technology

Sirenring

Kerv

GalaGreat

VINAYA Technologies

Logbar Ring

Acare

Vring

Neyya

RHL Vision Technologies Pvt

Moodmetric

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Bluetooth Technology

NFC Technology

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Health and Wellness

Notifications

Security

Payment

Data Transfer

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Smart Ring sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Smart Ring manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Smart Ring Manufacturers

Smart Ring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Ring Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

