Global Sports Apparel Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast-2025

Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Sports Apparel in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sports Apparel sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Sports Apparel manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Sports Apparel Manufacturers

Sports Apparel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Apparel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Industry Analysis:

Consumer Goods are the final products ready for consumption after being processed or manufactured. Here consumption does not necessarily means to eat but also to use.

The Consumer Goods sector is extremely variable due to the growing needs. The consumer is the King and we have to constantly refine our products to satisfy his requirements. Consumers are very much aware of the price tags, hence will always want something with high quality though affordable. The online and offline markets are both the sources available for them to compare products and buy a definite one.

