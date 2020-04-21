Global Sports Bicycle Market Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sports Bicycle Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Sports Bicycle Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Bicycles that are made to be fast and easy to handle on mountainous, rocky terrains as well as on smooth surfaces such as roads are called sports bicycles. These bicycles are equipped with multiple gear and advanced break systems to help riders enhance their performance and experience while riding.

During 2017, the adult’s sports bicycle segment led the end- user segment in the global sports bicycle market. Factors like government initiatives to encourage cycling, people engaging in recreational cycling, road cycling, and mountain biking drives the growth of the segment. Moreover, the rise in participation and development of products specific for women also propels the growth of the segment globally.

Mountain bicycles led the product type segment in the global sports bicycle market in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major contributing factors for the rise in demand is the increasing disposable incomes, and increased spending on recreational and leisure increases the demand for these bicycles and propels the growth of the market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Sports Bicycle in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Scott

Jamis

Kestrel

Schwinn

GIANT Bicycle

Trek Bicycle

Hero Cycles

K2 Sports

Jenson USA

GT Bicycles

Atlas Cycles

Bianchi Bicycle

Raleigh Bicycles

Redline Bicycles

Seven Cycles

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Mountain Bicycles

Cyclo-Cross Bicycles

Road Racing Bicycles

Track Racing Bicycles

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Kids

Adults

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sports Bicycle sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Sports Bicycle manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Sports Bicycle Manufacturers

Sports Bicycle Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Bicycle Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Industry Analysis:

Consumer Goods are the final products ready for consumption after being processed or manufactured. Here consumption does not necessarily means to eat but also to use.

The Consumer Goods sector is extremely variable due to the growing needs. The consumer is the King and we have to constantly refine our products to satisfy his requirements. Consumers are very much aware of the price tags, hence will always want something with high quality though affordable. The online and offline markets are both the sources available for them to compare products and buy a definite one.

