Global Sulfone Polymers Market Growth 2019-2024

Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

In 2015, the global sulfone polymers consumption market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of sulfone polymers are concentrated in Europe (BASF) and USA (Solvay). Solvay is the world leader, holding 58.64% production market share in 2015. At present, the high degree of concentration in the industry, Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo has an absolute position in the market.

Manufacturers from USA (Solvay), EU (BASF) and Japan (Sumitomo Chemical) are the major leaders in the international market of sulfone polymers. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese sulfone polymers production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Sulfone polymers downstream are wide. Globally, the sulfone polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive industry and electronics industry. Fundamentally speaking, people’s strong desire for healthy lifestyle promotes the development of this industry. Currently, the automotive industry and electronics industry tend to be stable. However, sulfone polymers grew significantly faster than the downstream industry. In the future, healthcare; life and health are the most important driving force in this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sulfone Polymers market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 310 million by 2024, from USD 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sulfone Polymers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sulfone Polymers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sulfone Polymers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polysulfone

Polyethersulfone

Polyphenylsulfone

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Solvay

Basf

Sumitomo

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

Yanjian Technology

Sino Polymer

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sulfone Polymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sulfone Polymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sulfone Polymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sulfone Polymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sulfone Polymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

