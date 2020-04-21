Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Product Market is expected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2025 Major Players Arkema SA, Allnex Group, Toagosei Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Nippon Gohsei, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

The UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products Market gives a qualitative and quantitative outlook of skill data with frequent venture which is performing in the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products industry. The UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products report provides deep research, analysis, overview and key insight statistic, graphs, and a picture of the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products industry. The competitive landscape which gives significant growth analysis, facts which highlight product development, sale volume, price and cost value in a current market. The UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products report has significant framework and outline which includes strategies, drives, revenue development of UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market form 2018to 2027. This gives our UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products research reader to glimpse at the report which highlights economical flexibility and strategical overview in a competitive world.

The report begins with brief summary of the global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products market and then makes progress to rate the important trends of this market. The basic patterns changing the dynamics of the market such as current affairs, drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, and dangers are examined. The Important sections and sub-sections that represents the current UV Curable Resins & Formulated Products sector are clarified in this report.

The Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Product Market is expected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2025, from USD 3.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top manufactures include for UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market such as:

Arkema SA

Allnex Group

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Royal DSM

Covestro AG

Nippon Gohsei

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

IGM Resins B.V.

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lambson Limited,

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

Soltech Ltd.

Dymax Corporation

Rahn AG

Perstorp Holding AB

Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

DIC Corporation, Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

Nagase Chemtex Corporation, CBC Co., Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Deuchem Co., Ltd.

Siltech Corporation

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global UV curable resins & formulated product market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UV curable resins & formulated product market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

The global UV curable resins & formulated product market is segmented based on composition, chemistry, application, technology and geographical segments.

Based on composition, the global UV curable resins & formulated product market is segmented into oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators and additives.

On the basis of chemistry, the global UV curable resins & formulated product market is classified into non acrylates & oligoamines and acrylate oligomers.

On the basis of application, the global UV curable resins & formulated product market is classified into coatings, overprint varnishes, printing inks, adhesives, 3D printing and others.

On the basis of technology, the global UV curable resins & formulated product market is classified into solventborne, 100% solids, waterborne, powder and others.

Based on geography, the global UV curable resins & formulated product market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Environmental awareness and stringent regulations

High performance of UV curable resins

Need to thermally dry sensitive substrates

High deployment cost

High growth prospects in 3D printing, digital printing, packaging, barrier films and printed circuit board

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the UV Curable Resins & Formulated Product Market

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape

