Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players BASF, UPC Group, ExxonMobil, LG Chem Eastman Chemical And More

Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market. APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Europe has been the dominant vinyl flooring plasticizers market, commanding over 25% of the global demand. North America accounts for over 20% share in the global vinyl flooring plasticizers market.

The global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

UPC Group

ExxonMobil

LG Chem

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Aekyung Petrochemical

Nan Ya Plastics

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Phthalates

Non-Phthalates

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Flooring

Commercial Flooring

Industrial Flooring

