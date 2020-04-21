Global Weigh In Motion Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

Global Weigh In Motion Market, By Component (Hardware (Sensor and Controller), Software, Services), By Application (Axle Counting, Weigh Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Vehicle Profiling, Traffic Data Collection), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Weigh in Motion Market is expected to reach USD 901.2 Million by 2025, from USD 593.2 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Global Weigh in Motion Market is expected to reach USD 901.2 Million by 2025, from USD 593.2 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Leading players involved in Global Weigh in Motion Market

TE Connectivity,

Kapsch TrafficCom AG,

INTERNATIONAL ROAD DYNAMICS CORPORATION,

Siemens,

Schneider Electric,

Caterpillar Inc.,

S &C Electric Company,

Kistler Group,

Sensys Networks,

CROSS Zlín, a.s,

SWARCO,

FLIR Systems,

Axis Communications,

Raytheon,

Raytheon UK,

Intercomp Company,

SICK,

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.,

Microsoft,

KEMEK Engineering UAB, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc, Reno A&E, Image Sensing Systems Europe Ltd, SICK USA, SICK Israel, LeddarTech – Mastering Lidar Sensor Technology, Q-Free ASA, TransCore, SICK UK, SICK Australia & New Zealand, Sick Belgium and others

Market Segmentation

The global weigh in motion market is segmented into component, application and by geography.

Based on component the market is segmented into

Hardware and software and

Services

Hardware is further segmented into sensor and controller.

On the basis of application the market is classified into

axle counting,

weigh enforcement,

weight-based toll collection and

vehicle profiling and traffic data collection

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

north America & south America,

Europe,

Asia-pacific and,

middle east & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Advanced traffic congestion solutions

Growing demand for real-time information systems

Decrease in environmental pollution

Government initiatives toward intelligent transportation infrastructure

High cost and restrictive installation requirements of nonintrusive sensors

Slow growth in infrastructure sector.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global weigh in motion consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of weigh in motion market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global weigh in motion players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the weigh in motion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of weigh in motion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

