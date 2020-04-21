Growth of Smart Home Appliances Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Home Appliances Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Smart home appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely. Statistics covered in this report includes Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers and others.

The market of Smart Home Appliances has experienced a rapid growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

Worldwide, US and Europe are the largest consumption market of Smart Home Appliances, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market in China, Japan, etc. are also developing fast.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Home Appliances market will register a 49.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 78500 million by 2024, from US$ 7050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Home Appliances business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Home Appliances market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Home Appliances value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart air-con and heater

Smart washing and drying

Smart Fridges

Smart Large Cookers

Smart Dishwashers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cooking

Food Storage

Cleaning

House Maintenance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung

BSH

GE

Whirlpool

LG

Electrolux

Panasonic

Miele and Cie

Philips

IRobot

Ecovacs

Neato

Haier

Midea

Hisense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Home Appliances consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Home Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Home Appliances manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Home Appliances with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Home Appliances submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

