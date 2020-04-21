Growth of TV Transmitter in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global TV Transmitter Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database.

This report studies the TV Transmitter market. A television transmitter is a device which broadcasts an electromagnetic signal to the television receivers. Television transmitters may be analog or digital.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in TV Transmitter market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for TV Transmitter in 2017.

In the industry, Rohde and Schwarz profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NEC Corporation and Gates Air (Harris) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.42%, 11.41% and 7.16% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of TV Transmitter, including Low Power TV Transmitters, Medium Power TV Transmitters and High Power TV Transmitters. And Medium Power TV Transmitters is the main type for TV Transmitter, and the Medium Power TV Transmitters reached a sales volume of approximately 13361 Unit in 2017, with 42.41% of global sales volume.

The global TV Transmitter market is valued at 580 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 680 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of TV Transmitter.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the TV Transmitter market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the TV Transmitter market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rohde and Schwarz

NEC Corporation

Gates Air (Harris)

Toshiba

Syes

BBEF Electronics Group

Plisch

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Group

Gigamega Technology

BTESA

Egatel

Chengdu ChengGuang

Continental

TRedess

Thomson Broadcast

Onetastic

DB Broadcast

Italtelec

ZHC (China) Digital Equipment

Elti

Gospell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Power TV Transmitters

Medium Power TV Transmitters

High Power TV Transmitters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small TV Station

Medium TV Station

Large TV Station

Highlights of the Global TV Transmitter report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the TV Transmitter market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

