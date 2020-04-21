Heat Exchangers Market Expected to Garner $20,118 Million by 2022 | CAGR 6.9%

Currently, the global Heat Exchangers Market witnesses numerous opportunities, owing to rapid increase in development of end-user industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Governments of emerging nations are facing persistent power shortages issues, thereby taking measures to constantly upgrade their power generation capacity in order to meet the demand from industries and households. Many new power plants powered by steam & gas turbines are commissioned, thereby acting as an emerging factor for the growth of the market. Tremendous rise in the renewable energy sector over the past few years is at surge for heat exchanger industry owing to various ongoing projects for improving power generation capacity.

Heat exchangers are devices designed to transfer heat between two or more fluids and between a solid surface and fluids at different temperatures. In several heat exchangers, such as gasketed and brazed type, heat transfer between fluids takes place through a separating wall or heat transfer takes place in and out of a wall in a transient manner (transfer of heat from one medium to another medium. In heat exchangers, such as gasketed plate heat exchanger, the fluids are separated by a compact and lightweight heat transfer surface, thereby avoiding sizing problems of heat exchanger and acting as efficient method for heat exchange between two liquid streams. These are used in power plants, chemical plants, natural gas processing, sewage treatment, and petroleum refineries. They are also used in air conditioning and ventilation applications as they remove heat from engine. Moreover, enormous applications of plate & frame exchangers in food & beverage, petroleum, chemical-, and hydrocarbon processing is expected to propel the market growth in coming years.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Heat Exchangers Market by Type, End-User Industry, and Material of Construction: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20142022,” the global heat exchangers market was valued $12,611 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $20,118 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022. The shell & tube heat exchanger segment held approx. one-fourth of the total market share in 2015.

Shell & tube heat exchanger accounted for nearly one-fourth share, in terms of value, in 2015. In response to the rise of shell & tube heat exchanger in engine coolers, condensers, and in refrigeration systems witness high demand globally. Furthermore, increase in demand for shell & tube in oil & gas exploration processes act as a key factor responsible for market growth.

Key findings of the Heat Exchangers Market:

In terms of value, the shell & tube type is anticipated to show the highest growth rate of 7.3% during the analysis period.

LAMEA is projected to maintain its lead throughout 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, in terms of value.

Chemical industry segment occupied approximately one-fourth of the total market in 2015.

France occupied around one-eigth of the total Europe heat exchangers market in 2015.

In terms of value, Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2022.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than half of the total heat exchangers market, and are expected to continue this trend, due to increase in demand for heat exchangers in petrochemical and oil & gas industries, specifically in China, India, Japan, Brazil, and other developing countries.

The major companies profiled in the report include API Heat Transfer Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Brask Inc., Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd., Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc., Kelvion Holdings GmbH, Koch Heat Transfer Co., Manning and Lewis, SPX Corporation, Southern Heat Exchanger Corporation., (SHECO) and Xylem Inc.

