Hydraulic Power Unit Market Competitive Landscape Scenario in terms of Changing Market Dynamics

The hydraulic power unit (HPU) is a package consisting of various components such as hydraulic motor & pump, reservoir/accumulators and other accessories such as filter, valves, tubes, regulators, and instruments used to monitor the performance of a hydraulic system. It is used to transmit, control, and distribute energy from a pressurized fluid to perform various mechanical tasks and is a main component of hydraulic systems producing enormous amount of power, driving various hydraulic rams and equipment.

HPU has various applications in presses, machine tools, computerized numerical control (CNC), lifts, saws, and in other construction equipment such as fork lifters, cranes, crushers, and excavators among others. It forms the primary component of hydraulic systems and produces enormous amount of power, which can drive hydraulic rams and equipment by controlling and distributing energy from a highly pressurized fluid.

Growth in industrial activities and increasing applications of HPUs for agricultural products are some important factors driving the market growth. However, alternative sources of power transfer using electro-mechanical & electric drives which are cost-effective and highly efficient in terms of shorter lead time are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market. Rise in defense spending and growing automation in industrial processes are some of the areas which display promising growth prospects for the HPU market. Rising cases for product failures form the key market challenge for the growth of HPU market.

The global HPU market is segmented on the basis of operating pressure, applications and geography. On the basis of operating pressure rating, the market is segmented into 0-750 PSI, 750-2000 PSI, 2000-3000 PSI and >3000 PSI. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into mobile applications, industrial applications and other applications. The world HPU market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report offers an in-depth analysis of key driving factors and restraints along with the impact analysis of these factors on the growth prospects of the HPU market

The report offers actionable information on the current market situation, expected future growth trends and key business intelligence parameters

The report offers an insight into the market expansion strategies to capture untapped geographies

The report offers the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015-2020 that helps in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Competitive landscape scenario in terms of changing market dynamics and major market strategies adopted by key market players to consolidate their presence in the market

Region-wise market status in terms of key development parameters are comprehensively analyzed in the report

HYDRAULIC POWER UNIT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) Market By Operating Pressure Rating

0-750 PSI

750-2000 PSI

2000-3000 PSI

>3000 PSI

Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) Market – By Applications

Mobile Applications

Industrial Applications

Other Applications

Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) Market – By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY PLAYERS

Brevini Fluid Power S.p.A

Bosch Rexroth AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Weber Hydraulik GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Hydac International GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Hydro-tek Co Ltd.

Bailey International LLC

