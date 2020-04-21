Image Sensors Market A Billion-Dollar Boom in Asia-Pacific

Increase in proliferation of smartphones, rise in investment in automotive sector by automotive companies and growth in demand for security & surveillance in public places are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, government rule on implementation of driver assistance system on vehicles and increase in adoption of BSI technology are expected to boost the growth of the market. However, decline in adoption of CCD image sensor and high manufacturing cost of image sensors are the limitations that hamper the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to garner $20,995 million by 2022. CMOS image sensor segment is expected to dominate this market from 2015 and 2022. In the year 2015, China accounted for 28% share of the market, and is anticipated to continue its dominance.

Complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors accounted for about 91% of the overall Asia-Pacific image sensors market in 2015, as it is the most commonly used technology for designing of image sensors. CMOS image sensor segment shows high growth rate, and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Growth in demand for high-resolution camera-enabled smartphones and increase in investment into production of CMOS sensors by major players are anticipated to supplement the growth of CMOS image sensor market.

Consumer electronics segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the Asia-Pacific image sensors market, owing to significant adoption of smartphones & tablets, growth in demand for high-quality video cameras, and upsurge in use of image sensors in low-cost smartphones & tablets. Furthermore, automotive segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth with a CAGR of 19.5% due to mandatory government regulation on driver assistance systems in vehicles, increase in adoption of ADAS, and heavy investment in autonomous cars.

China accounted for 28% of revenue in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the investor-friendly government policies and huge consumer base. Moreover, India is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.5%, owning to large base of smartphone users and supportive FDI regulations.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market:

Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.5%.

China and Japan are the key regions of the Asia-Pacific image sensors market, jointly accounting for more than 53% share.

The key players in this market have adopted product development and product launch as their key strategies to keep pace with the changing demands of consumers. Furthermore, companies have launched cost-effective and technologically efficient products to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Himax Technologies, Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., GalaxyCore Shanghai Corp Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, SK Hynix, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and SuperPix Micro Technology Co., Ltd.

