India UPS Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of over 8% by 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The India UPS Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 8% from 2018 to 2025, end of the forecast period.

Growing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continues to drive the UPS market in India. Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025. Increasing demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups. Increasing penetration of IT/ITES sector in Tier-II & Tier II cities of the country is also anticipated to boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years.

India being a power deficit nation has a large market for power backup products. There has been a growing trend in recognizing UPS systems as an essential power backup device as nearly every organization today uses computers to smoothen their workflows. E-Commerce, data centers, servers, and electronic & medical equipment need high level of uninterrupted power supply and thus generating significant demand for high power range of UPS systems in India. Therefore, Indian UPS market is expected to witness double-digit growth in the coming years.

India UPS Market: Scope of the Report

The India UPS Market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Online, Offline/Standby & Line Interactive. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Residential. And On the basis of rating, the market is segmented into less than 5kVA, 5.1 kVA-50.1kVA, 50 kVA-200kVA and more than 200kVA.

India UPS Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Network Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hitachi HI-REL Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, Schneider Electric IT Business India Pvt. Ltd, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Uniline Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. are the key players in UPS market in India.

