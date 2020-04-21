India Water Purifiers Market is Expected to Grow at a Growth Rate over CAGR of 11.5% during Forecast Period, 2018-2025

According to recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Water Purifiers Market is projected to grow over a CAGR of 11.5% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2018-2025. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India water purifier market in 2018.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about the importance of clean water, expanding middle-class population and high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water. The disposal of industrial waste in rivers has increased the occurrence of water-borne diseases like diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice due to which over thousands of people die annually. According to the recent report published by the World Bank, over 75% of the communicable diseases in India are water related.

Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. The rapid growth of population, land usage, rising economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Clean drinking water is the most essential part of a healthy lifestyle but the current condition has made it impossible to get pure water from the available sources owing to this reason, the market is experiencing an unprecedented demand of water purifiers market over the forecast period. The water purifier market in India is dominated by Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers due to high TDS (total dissolved solid) level of water across the majority of the states coupled with strong purification capability of RO technology for high TDS water purification.

Request for Sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-water-purifier-market-1857/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

India Water Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the Technology, the water purifier market is categories as RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-based purifier, and Sediment Filters. RO Water Purifiers market is the largest market in terms of value and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Based on the End User market is segmented as Industrial, commercial, and household. Household end-user segment is estimated to grow highest growth rate in terms of value. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail Distributor, Online Suppliers, and Direct to consumers. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India water purifier market during the forecast period. The Northern region is the largest region for India water purifier market in 2018.

India Water Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kent RO System Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Livpure Private Ltd., Essel Nasaka, and Whirlpool India Ltd. are the key players in India water purifier industry. Eureka Forbes and Kent RO are the market leaders in this segment, together accounting for about 50% market share over the projected period.

Market Segmentation: India Water Purifier Market

By Technology Type

RO Water Purifiers

UV Water Purifiers

Gravity-Based Water Purifiers

Sediment Filters

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

By Sales Channel

Retail Distributor

Online Suppliers

Direct to consumers

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Water purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North

South

East

West

Get Detailed Analysis of Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-water-purifier-market-1857/#1536301857979-e3fc3c18-41a6

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826