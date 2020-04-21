Inorganic Scintillators Market growing at a CAGR of 5.2% to 2024
The analysis report on the Inorganic Scintillators market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Inorganic Scintillators market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors. The following Inorganic Scintillators Market report covers an in depth description of the competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis.
Market Analysis:-
The Global Inorganic Scintillators Market accounted to USD 256.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Major Market Competitors:
- Hitachi
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Saint Gobain
- Dynasil Corporation
- Rexon Components,Inc.
- Detec Devices
- SHANGHAI INSTITUTE OF CERAMICS CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
- Scintacor
- Amcrys
- Toshiba Corporation
- EPIC Crystal Co.,Ltd
- NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO
- Alpha Spectra
- GE Company
- Seimens AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Bruce Power and others
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising Threat of Nuclear Terrorism
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- Increasing Volume of PET/CT Scans
- Increasing Safety Concerns Post the Fukushima Disaster
- Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce
- Introduction of Nuclear Power in Pacific Countries
- Strategic Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants
Market Segmentation:
The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented by scintillation material into
- sodium iodide
- cesium iodide
- lutetium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium–yttrium oxyorthosilicate
- bismuth germinate and others.
Others are further segmented into
- barium fluoride
- lead tungstate
- cadmium tungstate
- cerium bromide
- lanthanum bromide
- gadolinium orthosilicate
By type the market is segmented into
- alkali halides
- oxide compounds
- rare earth metals
By application market is segmented into
- healthcare
- homeland security
- defense
- nuclear power plants
- industrial applications
Competitive Analysis:
The inorganic scintillators market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inorganic scintillators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
