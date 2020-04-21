Inorganic Scintillators Market growing at a CAGR of 5.2% to 2024

The analysis report on the Inorganic Scintillators market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Inorganic Scintillators market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors. The following Inorganic Scintillators Market report covers an in depth description of the competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis.

Market Analysis:-

The Global Inorganic Scintillators Market accounted to USD 256.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Hitachi

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Saint Gobain

Dynasil Corporation

Rexon Components,Inc.

Detec Devices

SHANGHAI INSTITUTE OF CERAMICS CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Scintacor

Amcrys

Toshiba Corporation

EPIC Crystal Co.,Ltd

NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO

Alpha Spectra

GE Company

Seimens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bruce Power and others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Threat of Nuclear Terrorism

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Volume of PET/CT Scans

Increasing Safety Concerns Post the Fukushima Disaster

Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce

Introduction of Nuclear Power in Pacific Countries

Strategic Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants

Market Segmentation:

The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented by scintillation material into

sodium iodide

cesium iodide

lutetium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium–yttrium oxyorthosilicate

bismuth germinate and others.

Others are further segmented into

barium fluoride

lead tungstate

cadmium tungstate

cerium bromide

lanthanum bromide

gadolinium orthosilicate

By type the market is segmented into

alkali halides

oxide compounds

rare earth metals

By application market is segmented into

healthcare

homeland security

defense

nuclear power plants

industrial applications

Competitive Analysis:

The inorganic scintillators market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inorganic scintillators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

