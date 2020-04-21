Insect Repellent Industry: Global Market To Attain The Value Of High CAGR in End of 2015 – 2023

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

The increasing focus of players on marketing tactics and advertising is encouraging the growth of the insect repellent market across Europe. According to the research report, the Europe market for insect repellents is estimated to reach a value of US$1.82 bn by the end of 2023. This market is likely to register a healthy 3.0% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

The research study on the Europe insect repellent market offers a comprehensive analysis and highlights the major aspects influencing the growth of the market. The key growth factors, barriers, and opportunities in the market have been presented in the research report in order to guide the prominent players in making appropriate and effective business decisions in the near future. In addition, a detailed study of the competitive landscape of the insect repellent market in Europe has been given in the scope of the report.

Europe Insect Repellent Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising concern regarding the rising number of insect-borne diseases is one of the key factors expected to encourage the growth of the Europe insect repellent market in the next few years. In addition, the growing number of innovative products and the development of the distribution channels are anticipated to supplement the growth of the market.

On the other hand, several stringent rules and regulations concerning the development of insect repellents are expected to restrict the growth of the Europe insect repellent market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the use of natural products for manufacturing insect repellents is predicted to generate promising growth opportunities and benefit key players operating in the Europe market in the coming years.

Europe Insect Repellent Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Europe market for insect repellent market has been classified on the basis of geography in order to offer a detailed regional segmentation. Among the key nations of Europe, France is expected to register a progressive growth in the forecast period. As per the study, this segment is predicted to continue its dominance and attain a key share of the overall market. The rising demand for insect repellent market in this region can be attributed to the climatic changes and the increasing breeding of mosquitoes, resulting in a significant rise in the number of diseases.

Furthermore, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of using insect repellents in order to get rid of different types of diseases is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the France insect repellent market in the next few years. The increasing number of initiatives by governments across Europe to eradicate several diseases and encourage a healthy living is predicted to contribute substantially towards the development of the overall market in the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the insect repellent market in Europe are BASF S.E, 3M Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Avon Products Inc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and Omega Pharma. Several new players are making efforts to enter the Europe insect repellent market and expand their product portfolio in order to create a niche and gain a competitive edge in the next few years.

The key players in the market are emphasizing on product innovation in order to attract a large number of consumers across Europe. The development of an efficient distribution network is anticipated to encourage the growth of the insect repellent market in Europe throughout the forecast period. A thorough overview of the company profiles and the key strategies that are being used by them to sustain in the competitive environment have been discussed at length in the scope of the research report.

Key Segments of the Europe Insect Repellent Market

Europe Insect Repellent Market, by Product Type

Body Worn Insect Repellent Oils and Cream Synthetic Deet Picaridin Permethrin Plant Based Citronella Geraniol Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Apparel

Stickers and Patches

Aerosols Deet Non Deet



Non Body Worn Insect Repellent Coils, Mats and Sheet Aerosol Deet Non Deet Liquid Vaporizer



Europe Insect Repellent Market, by Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Switzerland

Netherlands

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Iceland

Rest of Europe

