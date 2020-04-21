Latin America Copper Cable Market to Reach $203.35 Million, by 2023

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application was valued at $87.74 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $203.35 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% from 2017 to 2023. Rest of Latin America (Except Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico) is expected to lead the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application throughout the forecast period, followed by Brazil. Argentina is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates this market presently, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Factors such as growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and easy installation & connection drives the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application. However, negative impact of Internet of Things (IoT) hampers the growth of the market.

In 2016, the CAT 6 cable dominates the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application in type segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, industrial applications led the Latin America market followed, by commercial in 2016. However, residential application segment is expected to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Belden Inc., Commscope, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hitachi, ltd., Nexans, Induscabos Electricos, Prysmian group, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemon, and Panduit.

Analyst Review:

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application is expected to witness high growth rate due to growth in demand for data, improves cable technology and easy installation & connection.

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application signifies a promising picture for the cabling industry. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the demand of copper cables for LAN application particularly in the developing regions. The companies adopt innovative techniques such as product launch, product developments, and partnerships in an effort to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in Argentina owing to and easy installation & connection, and growth in demand for data.

Rest of Latin America (Except Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico) is expected to lead the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). However, Argentina has the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

North America holds majority of the shares and lead the structured cabling market in 2016. From growth perspective, LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the two potential markets, expected to witness considerable increase in growth rates during the forecast period (2017-2023). LAMEA is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

Belden Inc., Commscope, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hitachi, ltd., Nexans, Induscabos Electricos, Prysmian group, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemon, and Panduit are key market players that occupy a significant revenue share in the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application.

