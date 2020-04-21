LDL test market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2024

A number of companies are leveraging the potential of advanced production technologies to help them bring innovations in the LDL test market. Some of the prominent companies vying for size-able shares have been studied in detail. The global LDL test market is projected to reach new highs in terms of revenue that will be generated. According to this report, LDL test market will spawn into a multi-million dollar market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Market Analysis:-

The global LDL test market accounted to USD 5.9 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sekisui Diagnostics

Express Biotech International

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Reckon Diagnostics

DiaSys Diagnostics India Private Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Laboratory Corporation of America

Eurofins Scientific

Kopibeskyttet Unilabs Labhåndbok

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Atlas Medical Uk

Diazyme Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity

Rising awareness among patient

Rising geriatric population

Government Initiatives to Improve Quality of Testing

Risks associated with tests

Low healthcare expenditure in developing regions

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global LDL test market is segmented into

LDL-C

LDL-P

LDL-B

By components the global LDL test market is segmented into

Devices

Kits & Reagents

Devices are further sub segmented into

Syringes & Needles

Spectrophotometers

Kits and reagents are further sub segmented into

Toxicity Assays Kit

Blood Chemistry Assays Kit

Cytotoxicity Assays Kit

On the basis of disease, global LDL test market is segmented into

atherosclerosis

obesity

dyslipidemia

diabetes

angina

stroke

carotid artery disease

peripheral arterial disease and others

On the basis of end user the global LDL test market is segmented into

hospitals

clinics

research laboratory

ambulatory care

On the basis of distribution channel the global LDL test market is segmented into

direct tenders

retail

On the basis of geography, global LDL test market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global LDL test market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LDL test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

