Medium Voltage Fuse Market Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

This report on the global medium voltage fuse market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the global medium voltage fuse market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global medium voltage fuse market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn) and Volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies.

The medium voltage fuse market has been segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market has been divided into current limiting fuses, and expulsion fuses. Current limiting fuses also known as silver-sand fuses are primarily utilized for overcurrent protection in electric distribution systems. Based on product type, the medium voltage fuse market has been segment into Type H, Type K, Type T, Type R, Type E, Overhead Current Limiting Back-up fuse, Overhead Current Limiting Full-range fuse, Oil Submersed Current Limiting Back-up fuse, Oil Submersed Current Limiting Full Range fuse, and others. Based on application, the global market has been divided into Transformers, Motor Starters/Motor Circuits, Feeder Circuits/ Feeders, Switchgear, Capacitors, and Others. Transformer segment has been sub-segmented into power transformers, potential transformers, and distribution/service transformers.

Geographically, the report classifies the global medium voltage fuse market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, and Brazil.

The report includes key developments in the medium voltage fuse market. Porter Five Force analysis and financials are included in the report. The report also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis and market share analysis for all regions and regional snapshots. Moreover, the report also covers policy and regulations for all regions.

Incremental opportunity analysis includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2026 (%), segment value share contribution, 2017 – 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Incremental opportunity identifies and compares market growth of segments based on CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape that covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global medium voltage fuse market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and SWOT analysis. Major players in the medium voltage fuse market include ABB Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Bel Fuse, Inc., DF Electric, Eaton Corporation, SIBA GmbH, Fuseco Inc., General Electric, IPD Group Limited, Mersen S.A, Mitsubishi Electric, Fusetek, Pennsylvania Breaker, LLC, and Powell Industries Inc. Other prominent players include Schneider Electric SA, Toshiba Corporation, Denco Fuses, Driescher Eisleben, and LSIS Inc.

The global medium voltage fuse market is segmented as below

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Type

Current Limiting Fuses

Expulsion Fuses

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Product Type

Type H (high surge)

Type K (fast-acting)

Type T (slow-acting)

Type R: Backup current limiting fuse for motors

Type E: General Purpose current limiting fuse

Overhead Current Limiting Back-up fuse

Overhead Current Limiting Full-range fuse

Oil Submersed Current Limiting Back-up fuse

Oil Submersed Current Limiting Full Range fuse

Others

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Application

Transformers Power Transformers Potential Transformers Distribution/Service Transformers

Motor Starters/Motor Circuits

Feeder Circuits/ Feeders

Switchgear

Capacitors

Other

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Geography