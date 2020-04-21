Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market to increase to nearly US$ 51,000 Mn by 2026 end

Frontiers of nanotechnology continue to span across the globe and among diversified industrial verticals. Nanoparticles of various elements are gaining competence as crucial industrial constituents, and are witnessing a considerable rise in their applications. Future Market Insights’ recent study explores the market for nanoparticles of metals and metal oxides, and projects that application of such nanoparticles will gain traction duet to their ground-breaking properties.

According to Future Market Insights,

High physical, chemical and surface properties of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will fuel their applicability as effective bulk materials

Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will also play an instrumental role in manufacturing of innovative products offered in the global consumer electronics industry

Versatile applicability of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will also witness higher adoption for drugmakers and medical device manufacturers

According to the report, titled “Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” the demand for metal nanoparticles is projected to remain significantly higher than that of metal oxide nanoparticles. The global market for metal nanoparticles is presently valued at US$ 13.7 Bn, and will soar at 13.9% CAGR to surpass US$ 50 Bn mark by the end of 2026. During this ten-year forecast period, the US$ 1.8 Bn global market for metal oxide nanoparticle will also surge robustly at 10.4% CAGR, and will procure over US$ 5 Bn revenues towards the end of period. This clearly indicates that by the end of 2026, the global metal nanoparticles market will be worth ten times the projected value for global metal oxide nanoparticles market. Collectively, the global market for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles are bound to soar at more than 10% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The report reveals that the demand for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will remain considerably high in three regions – North America, Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region. Towards the end of 2026, North America will dominate the global metal nanoparticles market with 30% share, while Europe will be at the forefront of global metal oxide nanoparticles market. Companies such as Meliorum Technologies, Inc., Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., American Elements, SHOWA DENKO KK, and Tekna Systemes Plasma Inc. are recognised as key manufacturers of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles in the world. Other leading participants in the global metal and metal oxide nanoparticles market include US Research & Nanomaterials Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC and NanoComposix Inc.

The report further reveals that personal care & cosmetics industry will remain as the most lucrative end-user of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles. With over one-third revenues share for both, metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, personal care & cosmetic applications will be demanding greater use of such materials. Moreover, the demand for metal nanoparticles will also be high in defence sector, while metal oxide nanoparticles will gain traction in production of electrical and electronic products. Based on research findings, the report also estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 50% of global metal nanoparticle revenues will be accounted by sales of iron nanoparticles. On the other hand, global revenues emanating from sales of zinc oxide nanoparticles will surge at 11% CAGR.