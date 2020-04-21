mHealth Solutions Market Size, Growth By 2025 With Nike, Qualcomm, AirStrip, Life Watch, Philips, BioTelemetry, Inc. , Jawbone, Cisco, Nokia, And Other

This international research report displays a whole summary of the market, together with untold of aspects like mHealth Solutions product definition, segmentation supported varied parameters, and therefore the existing seller landscape.

mHealth Solutions market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global mHealth Solutions market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally.

It helps in collecting healthcare information to practitioners, researchers, and patients and community health data. mHealth Solutions also known as mobile health which is used as a practice of medicines and public health being done by mobile device such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches in regard to data collection and health services information. Some of the major players operating in global mHealth solutions market are

Nike Inc

OMRON Corporation

BioTelemetry Inc

Jawbone

Withings

Medtronic

AirStrip Technologies, Inc

Apple, Inc

LifeWatch

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AliveCor, Inc

AgaMatrix

athenahealth, Inc.

Qualcomm technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia

iHealth Lab, Inc.

others

The global mHealth solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets

Rising rising cost containment in healthcare delivery

Rising demand for mHealth solutions

Segmentation:

On the basis of product and service, global mHealth solutions market is segmented into

Connected medical devices

mHealth apps

mHealth services

Connected medical devices are sub segmented into

Clinical Devices

Consumer Health Devices

Clinical devices are further sub segmented into

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Peak Flowmeters

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Trackers

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

mHealth apps is sub segmented into

Healthcare app

Medical apps

Healthcare apps is sub segmented into

General Health & Fitness Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

Medication Management Apps

Women’s Health Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Medical apps is sub segmented into

medical reference apps

continuing medical education apps

patient management & monitoring apps

communication & consulting apps

mHealth services is sub segmented into

Remote monitoring services

Diagnosis & consultation services

Treatment services

Healthcare system strengthening services

Fitness & wellness services

Prevention services

On the basis of geography, global mHealth solutions market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

