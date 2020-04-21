mHealth Solutions Market Size, Growth By 2025 With Nike, Qualcomm, AirStrip, Life Watch, Philips, BioTelemetry, Inc. , Jawbone, Cisco, Nokia, And Other
This international research report displays a whole summary of the market, together with untold of aspects like mHealth Solutions product definition, segmentation supported varied parameters, and therefore the existing seller landscape.
mHealth Solutions market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global mHealth Solutions market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally.
It helps in collecting healthcare information to practitioners, researchers, and patients and community health data. mHealth Solutions also known as mobile health which is used as a practice of medicines and public health being done by mobile device such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches in regard to data collection and health services information. Some of the major players operating in global mHealth solutions market are
- Nike Inc
- OMRON Corporation
- BioTelemetry Inc
- Jawbone
- Withings
- Medtronic
- AirStrip Technologies, Inc
- Apple, Inc
- LifeWatch
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- AliveCor, Inc
- AgaMatrix
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Qualcomm technologies Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Nokia
- iHealth Lab, Inc.
- others
The global mHealth solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets
- Rising rising cost containment in healthcare delivery
- Rising demand for mHealth solutions
Segmentation:
On the basis of product and service, global mHealth solutions market is segmented into
- Connected medical devices
- mHealth apps
- mHealth services
Connected medical devices are sub segmented into
- Clinical Devices
- Consumer Health Devices
Clinical devices are further sub segmented into
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Peak Flowmeters
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Multiparameter Trackers
- Neurological Monitoring Devices
- Sleep Apnea Monitors
mHealth apps is sub segmented into
- Healthcare app
- Medical apps
Healthcare apps is sub segmented into
- General Health & Fitness Apps
- Chronic Care Management Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Women’s Health Apps
- Personal Health Record Apps
Medical apps is sub segmented into
- medical reference apps
- continuing medical education apps
- patient management & monitoring apps
- communication & consulting apps
mHealth services is sub segmented into
- Remote monitoring services
- Diagnosis & consultation services
- Treatment services
- Healthcare system strengthening services
- Fitness & wellness services
- Prevention services
On the basis of geography, global mHealth solutions market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
North America is expected to dominate the market.
