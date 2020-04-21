Multichannel Campaign Management Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017-2025

Multichannel Campaign Management: Introduction

Multichannel campaign management software aids companies in managing their digital marketing campaigns by defining and communicating offers to users across mobile, smartphones, websites, emails, social media and other mediums. Multichannel campaign management software also aids digital marketers to strategize, execute, manage, and supervise the marketing campaigns and achieve desired results while focusing and targeting a particular customer segment. Additional capabilities included in multichannel campaign management software include predictive analytics, campaign optimization, event triggering, content management, and more.

Multichannel Campaign Management: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in data transfer through a number of channels including mobile & smartphones, emails, websites etc. is driving the demand for multichannel campaign management market. Other factors supporting the growth of multichannel campaign management market includes increasing trend of mobile marketing through smartphones, tablets, and handheld devices, network and communication advancements, changing trends in digital marketing etc. Rise in customer expectations to view real-time cross-channel advertisement is also supporting the growth of multichannel campaign management market.

Changing dynamics of advertisement channels, adoption of stringent regulations for mobile marketing by increasing number of countries, the technological complexity involved in terms of compatibility etc. are some of the restraints affecting the demand for multichannel campaign management tools and applications.

Global Multichannel Campaign Management: Regional Trend

Among various regions, multichannel campaign management market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, and manufacturing sector and the presence of major multichannel campaign management vendors. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for multichannel campaign management market, supported by increasing penetration of BFSI, IT and telecommunication companies and increasing number of digital marketing start-ups in the region.

Global Multichannel Campaign Management: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of multichannel campaign management market include Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.) etc.

