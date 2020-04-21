Next Generation Memory Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

This report studies the Next Generation Memory market. The Next Generation Memory is cost effective and provides faster memory solutions whereas older memory technologies have limitations because of their outdated architecture and higher power consumption. The Next Generation Memory provides high data transmission speed and high storage capacity. And Next Generation Memory likely will first supplement existing memory technology to help overcome the latter scaling deficiencies.

This report focuses on the Next Generation Memory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global market of Next Generation Memory Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. The top five industry leaders are Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor and Fujitsu, accounting for 48.48% of the whole market in 2017.

The major drivers for the growth of the NGM market are big data demand for universal memory devices; increasing demand for enterprise storage application; and need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

Of all the major applications of NGM, enterprise storage holds 25.97%?which is the largest share of the NGM market. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Increasing need for data storage capabilities in cloud storage and data centers is also creating demand for NGM storage devices in enterprise storage.

The worldwide market for Next Generation Memory is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.0% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2023, from 490 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Manufacturers: Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor, Fujitsu, Everspin, ROHM Semiconductor, Adesto Technologies, Crossbar

Market Segment by Type, covers

PCM

ReRAM

MRAM

FeRAM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Next Generation Memory market.

Chapter 1, to describe Next Generation Memory Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Next Generation Memory, with sales, revenue, and price of Next Generation Memory, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Next Generation Memory, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Next Generation Memory market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Next Generation Memory sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

